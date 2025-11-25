Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Game-time call Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal (illness) remains questionable to play in Wednesday's clash with the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal was absent from practice again Tuesday, raising doubts regarding his availability versus New York. Prior to falling ill, the veteran center was just starting to find his scoring touch, netting four goals in his last four outings. Once given the all-clear, Staal should slot into his traditional third-line center role, which would allow the Canes to deploy a full 12 forwards.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two goals in win over Jets•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Opens scoring Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Tallies equalizer Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Crosses 300-goal mark in career•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lights lamp Saturday•