Staal (illness) remains questionable to play in Wednesday's clash with the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal was absent from practice again Tuesday, raising doubts regarding his availability versus New York. Prior to falling ill, the veteran center was just starting to find his scoring touch, netting four goals in his last four outings. Once given the all-clear, Staal should slot into his traditional third-line center role, which would allow the Canes to deploy a full 12 forwards.