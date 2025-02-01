Staal (illness) will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Saturday, according to Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Staal missed the morning skate and joins Sebastian Aho (illness) and Taylor Hall (illness) as game-time calls for Saturday's matchup. The 36-year-old Staal has 10 goals, 27 points, 72 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and 96 hits across 52 appearances this season. If Aho and Hall play against the Kings, Ryan Suzuki could replace Staal in the lineup.