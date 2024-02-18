Staal logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Staal set up Seth Jarvis' marker early in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner. With five points over six games since the All-Star break, Staal has gotten his offense humming while maintaining his solid defensive play from the third line. He's at 20 points, 87 shots on net, 97 hits and a minus-9 rating through 54 appearances.