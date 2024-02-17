Staal registered an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Staal has four points over his last four games, which is one of his best stretches of the campaign. He got on the scoresheet quickly with the secondary helper on Jordan Martinook's opening tally 16 seconds into the game Friday. Staal is at 19 points, 85 shots on net, 94 hits, 26 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 53 outings. He's still got time to secure his fourth straight 30-point campaign from his usual third-line role.