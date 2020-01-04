Staal potted a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Staal's tally 39 seconds into the third period set the tone for a back-and-forth finish to the game. The 31-year-old is up to six goals and 16 points with 84 shots on goal and 90 hits through 41 contests. He's on pace to miss the 40-point mark for the second consecutive season, and he hasn't struggled with injuries like he did in 2018-19.