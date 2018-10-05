Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gets Canes' only goal
Staal scored the Hurricanes' only goal in a 2-1 OT loss to the Islanders.
Staal has averaged just 46 points over the last three seasons. Solid production, but not fantasy worthy when center is so deep.
