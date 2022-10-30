Staal had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

He gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead early in the first when he chipped a rebound of a shot off the end boards over Carter Hart's left skate. He then helped set up Jordan Marinook's goal that put his team up 2-0. It was Staal's first goal of the season and it came in his 1,100th NHL game.