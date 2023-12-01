Staal recorded a goal and an assist in Carolina's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Staal's marker came early in the second period to put the Hurricanes up 2-1. He then got the primary helper on Sebastian Aho's goal in the dying second of the third frame to force overtime. This was his third multi-point contest of the campaign, but despite that, he has just eight points (two goals) in 22 outings. The 35-year-old didn't accomplish much offensively from Oct. 21-Nov. 28, registering just two assists over 16 contests, and that likely won't be the only substantial cold stretch he has this campaign.