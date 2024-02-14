Staal tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Staal had a hand in both of Carolina's goals Tuesday, scoring 13 seconds into the second period to tie the game 1-1 before adding an assist on Jesper Fast's tally later in the frame. It's Staal's first multi-point game since Nov. 30, though he now has three points in his last three contests. The 35-year-old center is up to seven goals and 18 points through 52 games this season.