Staal tallied a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Staal extended Carolina's lead to 3-1 with a goal 20 seconds into the third period before adding an assist on Brady Skjei's tally later in the frame. The 35-year-old Staal resigned with the Hurricanes in the offseason after posting 17 goals and 34 points in 81 games last year. He'll be relied on again to provide secondary scoring this season while typically skating in a bottom-six role.