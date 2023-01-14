Staal will play Saturday against Pittsburgh despite missing Carolina's morning skate, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
It was just a routine morning off for Staal, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour. The 34-year-old center will play a bottom-six role for Carolina, where he's logged just one goal in his last seven games.
