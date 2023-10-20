Staal notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Kraken.

Staal helped out on goals by Jesper Fast and Seth Jarvis, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. The 35-year-old Staal typically doesn't see much power-play time -- he didn't record a point with the man advantage at all last season. He's up to one goal, three helpers, eight shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating through five outings in 2023-24.