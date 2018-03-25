Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Has five points in last five games
Staal scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Staal now sits at 42 points in 73 games and still has an outside shot to register his sixth 20-goal season if he picks up the pace. Staal has 17 goals this season and five points, including two goals, in his last five games.
