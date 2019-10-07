Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Helps on game-winning goal
Staal dished out an assist on the game-winning goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Staal sent a cross-ice pass to Jaccob Slavin in the extra period, and Slavin rocketed it past Curtis McElhinney to keep Carolina undefeated. This was Staal's first point of the season, and he also has 11 hits through three games. Staal is logging ample power-play minutes, so look for him to tack on more points going forward.
