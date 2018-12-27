Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Implied scratch Thursday
Staal (upper body) is not in the projected lineup for Thursday's road game against the Capitals, per Harvey Valentine of NHL.com.
Staal is feared to still being impacted by the effects of a prior concussion, with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour adding that the center "just doesn't feel right." While that is a discouraging development, the Hurricanes have opted to leave Staal on the active roster for the time being.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Missing from lineup Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Exits with injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Aiming for Thursday return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Still sidelined•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Won't play against Canadiens•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...