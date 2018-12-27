Staal (upper body) is not in the projected lineup for Thursday's road game against the Capitals, per Harvey Valentine of NHL.com.

Staal is feared to still being impacted by the effects of a prior concussion, with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour adding that the center "just doesn't feel right." While that is a discouraging development, the Hurricanes have opted to leave Staal on the active roster for the time being.