Staal recorded two hits and blocked two shots but recorded no other statistics across 18:08 of ice time Monday in the Hurricanes' 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

The 31-year-old remains an important locker-room presence for the Hurricanes, but that's about the extent of his value these days. Staal has scored only one goal and accounted for three total points over Carolina's last 14 games and has just 19 points in 55 contests on the season.