Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: In midst of drought
Staal recorded two hits and blocked two shots but recorded no other statistics across 18:08 of ice time Monday in the Hurricanes' 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.
The 31-year-old remains an important locker-room presence for the Hurricanes, but that's about the extent of his value these days. Staal has scored only one goal and accounted for three total points over Carolina's last 14 games and has just 19 points in 55 contests on the season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slings assist to halt slump•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Offense on the decline•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gets back in goal column•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Manages helper•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Busts out in big way•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.