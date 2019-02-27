Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lends helping hand in win
Staal recorded three even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Los Angeles.
Staal has found the scoresheet in both games he's played since missing nearly two months with an injury. With four points in his last two contests, the veteran center is up to 15 points in 31 games this season. Mostly because of injury, 2018-19 has been a disappointing campaign for the youngest Staal brother.
