Staal recorded a goal, a power-play assist and three shots during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Staal is projected to be a top-six forward for the Hurricanes again in 2018-19, but the arrival of Martin Necas could give him some competition for offensive opportunities as the season progresses. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old forward offers steady two-way play for the Hurricanes and contributes in enough peripheral categories (156 hits, 55 blocked shots in 2017-18) to warrant consideration in the later rounds of most leagues.