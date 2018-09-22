Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Lights lamp Friday
Staal recorded a goal, a power-play assist and three shots during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
Staal is projected to be a top-six forward for the Hurricanes again in 2018-19, but the arrival of Martin Necas could give him some competition for offensive opportunities as the season progresses. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old forward offers steady two-way play for the Hurricanes and contributes in enough peripheral categories (156 hits, 55 blocked shots in 2017-18) to warrant consideration in the later rounds of most leagues.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Third straight season under 50 points•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Closes regular season with goal•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Has five points in last five games•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two points in Saturday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Rejoins team Wednesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...