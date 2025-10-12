Staal scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Staal is back in his usual middle-six role this season, though he's averaged just 14:13 of ice time over the first two games. The 37-year-old has seen his ice time drop a little bit in recent years, and he primarily plays in shutdown situations. He's still reached the 30-point mark in five straight campaigns, and he remains a quality source of hits and plus-minus rating in deeper fantasy formats.