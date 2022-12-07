Staal scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Staal tied the game at 3-3 with a deflection of a Brent Burns shot. The goal ultimately forced overtime, but Ryan Strome won it for the Ducks in the extra session. Staal has scored twice in the last three contests since he snapped a seven-game point drought. The third-line center has six goals, three helpers, 40 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-3 rating in 26 outings overall.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Nets team's lone marker•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Gets first goal of season•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Collects assist in win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Off to slow start•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Deals shorthanded helper•