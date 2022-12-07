Staal scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Staal tied the game at 3-3 with a deflection of a Brent Burns shot. The goal ultimately forced overtime, but Ryan Strome won it for the Ducks in the extra session. Staal has scored twice in the last three contests since he snapped a seven-game point drought. The third-line center has six goals, three helpers, 40 shots on net, 57 hits and a plus-3 rating in 26 outings overall.