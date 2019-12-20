Staal produced an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Staal was a physical force throughout the contest, and the center would add the secondary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's tying goal in the third period. Staal hasn't had much success with 13 points in 35 games this year, but the 31-year-old also has 79 hits and 70 shots.