Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Manages helper
Staal produced an assist, six hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
Staal was a physical force throughout the contest, and the center would add the secondary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's tying goal in the third period. Staal hasn't had much success with 13 points in 35 games this year, but the 31-year-old also has 79 hits and 70 shots.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Busts out in big way•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Points starting to come•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Disastrous start to season•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Nabs power-play goal Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Collects apple•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.