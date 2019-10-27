Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Nabs power-play goal Saturday
Staal snapped a five-game pointless drought with his first power-play goal of the season in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Averaging 18:30 per game, Staal continues to see plenty of ice time as the Canes' No. 2 center behind Sebastian Aho, but he hasn't done much in the scoring department so far this season. Now with just five points in 11 games, he'll be lucky to crack the 40-point plateau. The Canes will need to get him going of they expect to keep up with the likes of Washington and Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division this year.
