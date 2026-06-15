Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Named Conn Smythe winner

Staal was named the Conn Smythe winner after Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Staal was tied for 22nd in points (12) during the playoffs, but he tied for fifth in goals (eight) thanks to an impressive five-game streak to start the Cup Finals. He didn't score in the clincher, but he did enough earlier in the series to sway the voters away from playoff points leader Mitch Marner or any of the Hurricanes' other top forwards. At 37 years and 277 days old, Staal is the oldest Conn Smythe winner in NHL history. He is under contract with the Hurricanes for one more season.