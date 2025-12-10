Staal scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Staal found the back of the net at the 13:38 mark of the third period, and his tip-in from close range gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead late in the third. Staal has nine goals this season despite playing as a bottom-six forward. His last two tallies have come on power-play situations.