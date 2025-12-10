Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Nets another PP goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Staal scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Staal found the back of the net at the 13:38 mark of the third period, and his tip-in from close range gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead late in the third. Staal has nine goals this season despite playing as a bottom-six forward. His last two tallies have come on power-play situations.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Scores on power play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: First point since absence•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to return•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Remains out•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Slated to miss Wednesday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Game-time call Wednesday•