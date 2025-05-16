Staal scored a goal Thursday in a 3-1 series-clinching win over the Capitals in Game 5.
It was Staal's first goal this postseason. He won a board battle against Jakob Chychrun and fed the puck to Jordan Martinook, who quickly passed it back to Staal for a wrist shot from the right circle. The pivot has a point in each of his last two games after being held off the scoresheet for the first eight games this postseason. Staal isn't a fantasy asset at this point in his career, but his Stanley Cup playoff experience and his Cup ring from 2008-09 (Penguins) makes him invaluable as the Canes look forward to the next round.
