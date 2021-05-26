Staal scored the game-winning goal on five shots and added seven hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators in Game 5.

The Hurricanes didn't hold a lead in the game until Staal swatted in a goal at 2:03 of overtime after the Predators failed to clear the puck. The 32-year-old center has been a force in the playoffs with four goals and an assist through five games. He's added 18 shots on net, 17 hits, a plus-4 rating and four PIM.