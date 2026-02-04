Staal scored the game-winning goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Staal has four goals, one assist, eight shots on net and 15 hits over his last six games. The 37-year-old's tally at 14:53 of the third period Tuesday stood as the game-winner, his second such goal this season. He's at a total of 14 goals, 25 points, 73 shots, 109 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 53 appearances overall.