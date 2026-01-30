Staal scored the game-winning goal and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 win over Utah.

Carolina's captain scored the final of three goals in the last two minutes of the contest to help the team pull off a late comeback. With the game-winning twine finder, Staal is up to 12 goals, 22 points, 69 shots on net, 96 hits and 28 blocks across 50 games this season. While he's slightly behind the necessary pace to match his point total of 36 across 75 regular-season games a year ago, he's just one goal shy of matching the 13 goals he posted. His offensive output isn't enough to warrant much fantasy consideration in standard formats, but his category coverage makes him a worthy option in deep leagues, as he's on track to record his 11th consecutive season with both 100-plus shots and hits.