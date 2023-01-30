Staal found the back of the net in a 4-1 win versus Boston on Sunday.
Staal's marker was scored on an empty net while the Hurricanes were shorthanded at 15:40 of the third period. He has 13 goals and 23 points in 48 contests this season. Staal has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last four games.
