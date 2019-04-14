Staal scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Staal didn't score with the man advantage during his 50 regular-season appearances, registering 28 points during the campaign. Staal enjoys second-line deployment for the Hurricanes, but the Capitals have stymied most of Carolina's top-six forwards through two games so far.