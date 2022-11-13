Staal scored a goal during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to the host Avalanche.

Staal has scored in consecutive games after connecting just once during his opening 13 appearances. The 34-year-old center cut the Hurricanes' lead to 2-1 at 13:55 of the second period Saturday by converting Jordan Martinook's saucer pass. Staal, who added two shots, was the lone Hurricanes skater to register a plus rating against the Avalanche. He was plus-1.