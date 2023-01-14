Staal (undisclosed) didn't practice Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Staal didn't appear to suffer an injury in Thursday's win over Columbus, but it seems as though he'll be a game-time decision Saturday against Pittsburgh. Derek Stepan would likely re-enter the lineup if Staal is unable to go. The 34-year-old Staal has 11 goals and eight assists in 42 games this season for Carolina.