Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Not suiting up Sunday
Staal (upper body) remains on injured reserve and won't play in Sunday's game versus the Predators, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal will miss his 15th game of the season, leaving Lucas Wallmark in his normal place as second-line center. There still isn't a clear timeline for Staal's return, and he'll need to be activated from injured reserve before that time comes.
