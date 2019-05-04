Staal picked up a helper and four hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Staal scored a game-winning goal and added two assists in four contests in the second round, as well as posting 17 hits and a plus-6 rating. Staal has been a key component of the Hurricanes' offense with nine points in 11 postseason outings overall, and he's dished 54 hits to provide a heavy physical edge.