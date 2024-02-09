Staal snagged an assist versus Colorado on Thursday

Staal has managed just one goal in his last 18 contests while chipping in four assists. During his goal slump, the center recorded just 27 shots, which won't improve his chances of finding the back of the net. While Staal could miss the 15-goal threshold for the first time since 2019-20, he should be able to top the 30-point mark for the fourth straight season.