Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches helper
Staal posted an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Staal's assist was just his second during a 10-game goal drought -- the center has otherwise been ice-cold on offense. He's at 20 points, 108 shots and 117 hits through 57 games, but he's not worth a look in fantasy until he can get his scoring going.
