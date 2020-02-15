Play

Staal posted an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Staal's assist was just his second during a 10-game goal drought -- the center has otherwise been ice-cold on offense. He's at 20 points, 108 shots and 117 hits through 57 games, but he's not worth a look in fantasy until he can get his scoring going.

