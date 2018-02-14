Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches lone assist in blowout win
Staal recorded an even-strength assist on three shots and 19:53 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.
Fantasy owners were no doubt hoping for more from the Canes' top center given the lopsided score, but the single-point effort only serves to underscore Staal's season thus far which has been steady, if unspectacular. Now with 34 points through 57 games, the 29-year-old Staal is once again on pace for a 50-point season, something he has fallen just shy of the past two seasons. He remains a fairly dependable fantasy asset in deeper formats.
