Staal recorded an even-strength assist on three shots and 19:53 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Kings.

Fantasy owners were no doubt hoping for more from the Canes' top center given the lopsided score, but the single-point effort only serves to underscore Staal's season thus far which has been steady, if unspectacular. Now with 34 points through 57 games, the 29-year-old Staal is once again on pace for a 50-point season, something he has fallen just shy of the past two seasons. He remains a fairly dependable fantasy asset in deeper formats.