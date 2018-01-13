Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Notches two power-play points in loss
Staal scored a goal and added an assist -- both with the man advantage -- during Friday's 4-3 loss to Washington.
While this was Staal's first multi-point showing since Dec. 5, he did improve his point streak to five games (three goals and three assists). The veteran is locked into a top offensive role, and he's currently on pace to post career-high marks in both the goal and point columns. Staal should continue to be viewed as a solid supporting piece in the majority of settings.
