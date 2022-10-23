Staal was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game Saturday against Calgary, and has yet to score a point this season.

Staal has been skating mostly on the Canes' third line this season alongside Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast. He's also been averaging roughly 14 minutes of ice time per game, two minutes fewer than last season. As long as he continues to skate in a checking-line capacity, he won't hold much fantasy value other than in ultra-deep leagues.