Staal entered the All-Star break with just three points in his last 10 games.

Prior to last season, Staal's point production had been fairly consistent, settling in at the 45-50 point range for three consecutive campaigns. Last season, he was limited to just 50 games as a result of a concussion, but still scored 28 points over that stretch, which equates to roughly the same 45-point pace. This year, however, he is on pace for just 30 points, which would be the lowest full-season output of his career since the 2007-08 season. Now at 31 years old, it's looking more and more likely that Staal's best years are behind him.