Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Offensive struggles continue
Staal snapped an eight-game pointless streak with an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.
Very simply, it's been a dreadful season for the 31-year-old Staal, who now has just eight points in 29 games. That puts him on pace for a career-worst 22-point season if he doesn't find a way to right the ship. In the meantime, he remains seemingly locked in as the Hurricanes' No. 1 center, which on paper seems curious given his offensive struggles this year. However, apart from Sebastian Aho, the team remains woefully thin down the middle, so until they can find someone who can step in and center one of the top two lines, Staal will likely continue to see the lion's share of minutes in the top spot.
More News
