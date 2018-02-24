Staal (personal) will skip Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal's absence should have been expected given the quick turnaround from Friday's announced absence to Saturday's game. It's neither clear exactly what the family reason is behind his absence, nor when he will be ready to return, but the veteran pivot will have a couple more days before his next chance to rejoin the team on its three-game road trip. The next stop is in Buffalo on Tuesday, followed by the finale Thursday against the Flyers.