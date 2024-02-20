Staal notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Staal is on a four-game point streak, picking up a goal and four assists in that span. He helped out on Jordan Martinook's empty-net tally to keep the run going Monday. Staal is up to 21 points, 90 shots on net, 97 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 55 outings. He remains a fixture on the Hurricanes' third line, and he'll have some fantasy appeal while his offense is warm.