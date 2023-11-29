Staal recorded one shot on goal along with one hit in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

The 35-year-old center has recorded an assist in his last eight games. He hasn't produced much this year with only six total points (one goal & five assists). However, in this span he is averaging 14:39 minutes of ice time along with 12 hits and four blocked shots. The veteran will continue to give Carolina the needed depth to make the playoffs.