Staal recorded one shot on goal along with one hit in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
The 35-year-old center has recorded an assist in his last eight games. He hasn't produced much this year with only six total points (one goal & five assists). However, in this span he is averaging 14:39 minutes of ice time along with 12 hits and four blocked shots. The veteran will continue to give Carolina the needed depth to make the playoffs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Adds to modest point total Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Hands out two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Goal, assist in opening win•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Staying with Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Picks up two helpers Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Supplies goal vs. Devils•