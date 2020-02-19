Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Opens scoring in eventual win
Staal scored a goal on three shots and won 11 of 20 faceoffs (55.0 percent) in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Nashville.
Staal found the net during a scramble in front to open the scoring just over three minutes into the game. It was the 225th goal of Staal's career and put an end to his 11-game drought. He has 21 points in 59 games in a support role for the Hurricanes.
