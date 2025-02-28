Staal scored a goal on two shots, added four hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Staal has a goal and two assists over his last four outings. The 36-year-old center has had some brief stretches of productivity this season, but none of his point streaks have exceeded four games. That's not unusual for Staal, who is more of a defensive center, though he manages to chip in decent offense. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 30 points, 84 shots on net, 113 hits and a plus-13 rating over 59 appearances. Staal has not reached the 40-point mark since 2017-18, but he is currently on pace to do so this year.