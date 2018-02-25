Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out after death in family
Staal (personal) will be away from the team indefinitely after the passing of his daughter.
It's hard to predict how long he'll be out, but understandably, Carolina will have no problem giving Staal all the time he needs in this situation. Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time.
