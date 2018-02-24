Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out due to family issue
Staal will not play in Friday's game against the Penguins for personal/family reasons.
Staal's absence Friday explains Lucas Wallmark's promotion from AHL Charlotte earlier in the day. Without Staal available, the Hurricanes will have to shuffle either Wallmark or Josh Jooris into the lineup and make necessary adjustments to the power play. It wouldn't be surprising if the veteran pivot is also unavailable for the first of a three-game road trip Saturday in Detroit given the quick turnaround.
