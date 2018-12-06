Hurricanes' Jordan Staal: Out Friday with concussion
Staal is dealing with a concussion and won't play in Friday's game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Staal departed Wednesday's game against the Sharks due to a concussion, and his injury will leave the Hurricanes shorthanded up front for Friday's contest. Carolina recalled Saku Maenalanen as a reinforcement from the AHL on Thursday and he will likely draw in if Micheal Ferland (concussion) is out in addition to Staal.
