Staal is dealing with a concussion and won't play in Friday's game against the Ducks, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Staal departed Wednesday's game against the Sharks due to a concussion, and his injury will leave the Hurricanes shorthanded up front for Friday's contest. Carolina recalled Saku Maenalanen as a reinforcement from the AHL on Thursday and he will likely draw in if Micheal Ferland (concussion) is out in addition to Staal.