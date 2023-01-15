Staal (personal) will not play Sunday against Vancouver.
Staal missed Saturday's morning skate but still dressed in the win against Pittsburgh. The 34-year-old forward will miss at least one game while away from the team but he could be back in action Thursday against the Wild.
